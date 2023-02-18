Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.29. 1,157,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average of $102.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

