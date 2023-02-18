Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Shares Down 0.7%

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $27.24. 16,890 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 988% from the average session volume of 1,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.