Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Sells $24,500,000.00 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $24,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,786,593. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Xponential Fitness Trading Up 1.6 %
XPOF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,164. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $28.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Xponential Fitness Company Profile
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xponential Fitness (XPOF)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.