Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Sells $24,500,000.00 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $24,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,786,593. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 1.6 %

XPOF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,164. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

XPOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

