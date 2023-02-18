Xpediator (LON:XPD) Trading Down 2.5%

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 38.12 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.47). 148,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 71,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.48).

The stock has a market capitalization of £54.55 million, a P/E ratio of 108.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe. It operates through three divisions: Freight Forwarding, Transport Support Services, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding services by road, ocean, sea, and air; 3PL services, warehousing, pick and pack services, e-commerce solutions, and distribution and return management services; and custom clearance services for import and export shipments.

