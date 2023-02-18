Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.84-3.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.92. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.84-$3.98 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.13.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

