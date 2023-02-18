Wrapped Everscale Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $133,872.56 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $172.27 million and $133,872.56 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.00425481 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,937.74 or 0.28184655 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,075,861,903 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,736,022,540 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,075,841,249 with 1,736,001,876 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09957409 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $79,382.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

