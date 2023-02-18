WPP (LON:WPP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WPP. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.11) to GBX 864 ($10.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of WPP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.57) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.17) to GBX 1,158 ($14.06) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,110.29 ($13.48).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 1,009.50 ($12.25) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 903.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 833.89. The firm has a market cap of £10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,835.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 713 ($8.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,202 ($14.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

