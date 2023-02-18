WOW-token Price Tops $0.0296 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 18th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $295.65 million and $5.97 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.86 or 0.01297418 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00037983 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013769 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.89 or 0.01638277 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001237 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.03025276 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.