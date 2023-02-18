WOO Network (WOO) Price Reaches $0.26

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. WOO Network has a total market cap of $429.55 million and approximately $65.06 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.42 or 0.00423928 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,916.93 or 0.28081740 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,640,935,831 tokens. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

