Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) PT Raised to $255.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $228.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $265.77.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $240.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.69. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,453.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after buying an additional 54,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.