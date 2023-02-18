WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $82.19 million and approximately $687,444.08 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.00405778 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00028599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013553 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000801 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00017158 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,331,405 coins and its circulating supply is 763,863,638 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

