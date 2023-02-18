WhiteBIT Token Price Up 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $246.43 million and $3.01 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00016175 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

