Where Food Comes From (WFCF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd.

Where Food Comes From Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WFCF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.25. 3,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,354. Where Food Comes From has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Where Food Comes From stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Where Food Comes From worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

