Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Lowered to C$68.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$56.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.75 billion and a PE ratio of 23.84. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$39.05 and a 1-year high of C$65.45. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheaton Precious Metals

About Wheaton Precious Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. In other news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,344,952.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at C$1,645,102.53. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. Insiders sold a total of 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,858 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.