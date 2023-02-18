Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,456 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.7 %

WY stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

