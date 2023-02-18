Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Western Forest Products Trading Down 1.6 %

Western Forest Products stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 621,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,929. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$1.03 and a twelve month high of C$2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.10 million and a PE ratio of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.31.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.