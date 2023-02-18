Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

