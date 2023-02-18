WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.00.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $168.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.11. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.01. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $172.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.21.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth $283,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth $56,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 710.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth $202,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

