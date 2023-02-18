Wells Fargo & Company Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $350.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $366.18.

SIVB opened at $292.79 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $627.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.37 and a 200-day moving average of $303.21.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $862,855. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,698,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,976,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

