WeBuy Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $367.71 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, WeBuy has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WeBuy has a market cap of $367.71 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for $7.35 or 0.00029777 BTC on major exchanges.

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

