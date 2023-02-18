WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a total market cap of $99.58 million and $129,378.53 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WaykiChain Governance Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaykiChain Governance Coin is www.waykichain.com. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

