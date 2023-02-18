Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Robert W. Baird

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $323.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Watsco from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.50.

Watsco Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $323.94 on Friday. Watsco has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $343.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.88 and a 200 day moving average of $272.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

