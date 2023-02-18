Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

Watsco Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $323.94 on Friday. Watsco has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $343.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.91.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.50.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

