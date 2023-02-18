Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.55 to $12.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.76. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-8.5% yr/yr or $3.15 billion to $3.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion. Waters also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.55-$12.75 EPS.

Waters Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WAT opened at $328.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.70. Waters has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waters will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Waters

Several analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $355.56.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Waters by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Waters by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,839 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Waters by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.