Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264,516 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $210.26 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.38 and its 200 day moving average is $225.91. The stock has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

