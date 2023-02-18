Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Takes $64.15 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,609,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,152,000. National Retail Properties comprises about 4.8% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.90% of National Retail Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,135.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 117.02%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

