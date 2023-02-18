Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Purchases 56,260 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,260 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust makes up approximately 6.3% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $84,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 104,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,520,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 380,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,486,000 after acquiring an additional 150,277 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 5,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT stock opened at $120.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.05. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $175.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

