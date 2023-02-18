Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Purchases 475,935 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,482,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475,935 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 4.1% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $55,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

