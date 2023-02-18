Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 510,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,466,000. Agree Realty comprises approximately 2.6% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 36.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 38.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of ADC opened at $74.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $80.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

