Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Makes New $11.25 Million Investment in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 775,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,000. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.59% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $15.04 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

