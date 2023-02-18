Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Has $19.25 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,063 shares during the quarter. Boyd Gaming makes up about 1.4% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of Boyd Gaming worth $19,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 594.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 322,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 276,378 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,250,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $6,245,598.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,733,927 shares in the company, valued at $863,555,461.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $6,245,598.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,733,927 shares in the company, valued at $863,555,461.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,211,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 751,270 shares of company stock worth $47,166,966 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.74.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

