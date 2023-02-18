Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Sells $15,500.00 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,378,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $154.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.91. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Management by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

