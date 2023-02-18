Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from C$148.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Waste Connections from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. ATB Capital raised Waste Connections from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a C$153.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$162.00.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$183.47 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$148.05 and a 52 week high of C$196.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$178.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$183.02. The firm has a market cap of C$47.19 billion and a PE ratio of 43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

About Waste Connections

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

