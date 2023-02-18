Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
WCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.75.
Waste Connections Stock Performance
Shares of WCN stock opened at $136.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20.
Waste Connections Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Waste Connections by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in Waste Connections by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
