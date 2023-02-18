Warburg Research Analysts Give Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) a €2.20 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.37) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.58) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

HDD opened at €1.76 ($1.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.48. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €1.09 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of €2.81 ($3.02).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.