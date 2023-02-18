Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WMT. Barclays began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.25.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $146.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $731,152.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,042,867.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,141,602 shares of company stock valued at $765,562,498 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

