Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $150.54.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

