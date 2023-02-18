Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,858 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after buying an additional 44,867,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,864,000 after buying an additional 4,751,190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,429,000 after buying an additional 2,420,789 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $12.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

