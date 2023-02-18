W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $666.75.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $677.35 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $685.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,933,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

