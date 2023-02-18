W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Short Interest Up 6.3% in January

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $677.35. 324,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.33. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $685.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $666.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

