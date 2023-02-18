W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) CAO Brian H. Zander Sells 200 Shares of Stock

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) CAO Brian H. Zander sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $16,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 9,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Bensler LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 36,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $23,239,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.