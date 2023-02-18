Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $108.21 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $108.21 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.98 or 0.00016163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00018802 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00216464 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,629.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.88094688 USD and is down -5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $11,549,949.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

