Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.09. Viveve Medical shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 46,968 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

