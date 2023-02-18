Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives $6.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.06.
VFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, October 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $95.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.69. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
