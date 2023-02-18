Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Trading 3% Higher

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Vienna Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile

Vienna Insurance Group AG engages in the provision of insurance services in the life, health, and property and casualty areas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Extended Central and Eastern European (CEE) Countries, Special Markets, and Group Functions.

