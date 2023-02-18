Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 986.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

