Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $74,686.07 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,668.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.00404908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00092456 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.00658767 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00556261 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00174711 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,139,835 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

