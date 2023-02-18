Veritable L.P. Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 865,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,606,000 after acquiring an additional 484,241 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Accenture by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 383,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Accenture by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 163,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,119,000 after acquiring an additional 51,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 221.0% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 2,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $277.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.97 and its 200 day moving average is $281.94. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $345.30.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

