Veritable L.P. Sells 673 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.82.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

