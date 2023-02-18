Veritable L.P. Sells 6,028 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $177.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $197.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Argus lifted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

